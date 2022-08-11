Many alarm services had wrong info for emergencies in Iowa Co., sheriff’s office says

(MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Several companies that offered alarm services in Iowa Co. were not prepared to reach out to the right people in an emergency, the Sheriff’s Office revealed.

In one case, an alarm service provider had given its employees contact information for authorities in Iowa Co., Iowa, more than 150 miles away.

As a result, the Iowa Co. (Wisconsin) Sheriff’s Office is urging people and businesses who use a monitoring service for their fire, security, or medical alarms to contact the company to verify they are set to contact the right agencies. The sheriff’s office points out that when an emergency happens, sorting out situations like this can waste a lot of valuable time.

The Sheriff’s Office explains that the alarm company should be calling the Iowa Co. Communications Center.

If a customer finds the monitoring service needs more information to set up its contact information can reach out to the communication center by calling 608-930-9500, and pressing ‘2′.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake water ripples
People stranded on the Wisconsin River
Pride flag
Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns
Officials said complaints of trespassing and other suspicious activities have been concentrated...
Authorities warn of suspicious activity at night in Green County
Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
One person dead after multiple agencies respond to crash in Iowa County
HWY 12 CRASH
Pedestrian killed in crash on Beltline near Agricultural Dr.

Latest News

The Madison Police Department is trying to locate Asyah Gibson.
Madison police searching for missing 12-year-old girl
The beer festival returns to full capacity in 2022 and being scaled back in 2021 and cancelled...
‘The Great Taste of the Midwest’ returns to full capacity in Madison this weekend
EVP Coffee
Madison coffee shop burglarized and vandalized
EVP Coffee on East Washington Avenue was broken into around 10:30 p.m. The inside of the shop...
Madison coffee shop robbed and vandalized