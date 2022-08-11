Many alarm services had wrong info for emergencies in Iowa Co., sheriff’s office says

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Several companies that offered alarm services in Iowa Co. were not prepared to reach out to the right people in an emergency, the Sheriff’s Office revealed.

In one case, an alarm service provider had given its employees contact information for authorities in Iowa Co., Iowa, more than 150 miles away.

As a result, the Iowa Co. (Wisconsin) Sheriff’s Office is urging people and businesses who use a monitoring service for their fire, security, or medical alarms to contact the company to verify they are set to contact the right agencies. The sheriff’s office points out that when an emergency happens, sorting out situations like this can waste a lot of valuable time.

The Sheriff’s Office explains that the alarm company should be calling the Iowa Co. Communications Center.

If a customer finds the monitoring service needs more information to set up its contact information can reach out to the communication center by calling 608-930-9500, and pressing ‘2′.

