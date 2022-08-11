MPD: Victim’s thumb bitten off during fight at Madison park

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An argument between two people who had been drinking together escalated to the point one of them bit the thumb off the other person, according to the Madison Police Department.

In its initial report, MPD indicated the two of them were together at Warner Park when they started arguing and then fighting. It was during that fight, police say, that the suspect bit the 63-year-old man’s thumb.

Officers responded to the scene, in the 2900 block of N. Sherman Ave., shortly before 6 a.m. As of the time of the report, no suspect has been taken into custody, and MPD has not released the individual’s name.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, MPD added.

