MPD: Victim’s thumb bitten off during fight at Madison park

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An argument between two people who had been drinking together escalated to the point one of them bit the thumb off the other person, according to the Madison Police Department.

In its initial report, MPD indicated the two of them were together at Warner Park when they started arguing and then fighting. It was during that fight, police say, that the suspect bit the 63-year-old man’s thumb.

Officers responded to the scene, in the 2900 block of N. Sherman Ave., shortly before 6 a.m. As of the time of the report, no suspect has been taken into custody, and MPD has not released the individual’s name.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, MPD added.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake water ripples
People stranded on the Wisconsin River
Pride flag
Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns
Officials said complaints of trespassing and other suspicious activities have been concentrated...
Authorities warn of suspicious activity at night in Green County
Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
One person dead after multiple agencies respond to crash in Iowa County
HWY 12 CRASH
Pedestrian killed in crash on Beltline near Agricultural Dr.

Latest News

Victoria Lenius
Madison teen is Wisconsin’s best Girl Scout cookie seller
Madison Memorial High School
Madison teen arrested for bomb threats at Memorial High, other schools
Actor Bryson Bruce as Marquis de Lafayette in Hamilton.
Hamilton’s Bryson Bruce ready for the “cheese curd lifestyle” in Madison
The Madison Police Dept. released this image of an individual suspected of stealing rent checks...
Suspect accused of fishing for rent checks at Madison apartment complex