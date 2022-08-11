Prosecutors: Green Bay man plotted girlfriend’s murder from jail

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An inmate at the Brown County Jail is accused of a murder-for-hire plot, offering drugs and money for someone to kill his girlfriend.

Luis Dejesus-Gonzalez, 35, is due in court Thursday on a charge of conspiracy to commit First Degree Intentional Homicide-Domestic Abuse. He faces additional penalties if he’s convicted because of a history of domestic abuse, including battery and criminal damage to property.

The criminal complaint details allegations by a witness who was in jail with Dejesus-Gonzalez and said he was upset that his girlfriend didn’t post his bond. According to the informant, Dejesus-Gonzalez had drugs and money in a storage unit, and she was supposed to sell the drugs to pay his bond but she didn’t and the drugs and money were gone. Dejesus-Gonzalez was trying to arrange for someone to plant drugs on her to get her sent to jail “so she knew how it felt.”

A few weeks later, Dejesus-Gonzalez found out another man was living in his girlfriend’s apartment. Now he wanted her killed, according to the informant, and offered $8,000, a Cadillac truck, and a half-kilo of cocaine to the cellmate to arrange for the cellmate’s cousins from Chicago to kill her.

The cellmate went to a jail officer, and investigators provided him with a recording device. Prosecutors say that in the recordings Dejesus-Gonzalez offered the girlfriend’s garage code and suggested killing her in the garage so the new boyfriend would fall under suspicion. Dejesus-Gonzalez gave his cellmate a photo of his girlfriend so his cousins knew who to kill.

When investigators questioned Dejesus-Gonzalez, he said he found out his girlfriend had a new boyfriend and ended the conversation on good terms. When investigators asked if he knew anyone who wanted to have her killed, Dejesus-Gonzalez said no. He added that the new boyfriend was hitting her after finding out she was talking with Dejesus-Gonzalez.

When an investigator asked Dejesus-Gonzalez if he was trying to arrange for the murder, Dejesus-Gonzalez said that would be a lie. He said he loved his girlfriend and wouldn’t want anything bad to happen, then he stopped the questioning and asked for an attorney.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.