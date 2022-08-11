Rep. Steil, Rock Co. leaders hold roundtable discussion on fighting fentanyl use

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Representative Bryan Steil (R-1st District) and members of the Rock County community participated in a roundtable Thursday on fighting the use of fentanyl-related substances.

Steil hosted the “Fighting Fentanyl Roundtable” with area law enforcement, federal agency officials and medical experts. They discussed the challenges the drug presents in Rock County and how communities can help reduce the number of deaths.

They said the key to stopping the issue is providing more mental health resources, as well as parents discussing the dangers of the drug with their children.

“One of the things I’ve seen and hear from moms and dads time and again, is they wish they knew the risk that fentanyl has in our community,” Steil said. “And it’s far often too late for the moms and dads I’ve talked to who have lost a son or a daughter.”

Forty-seven fentanyl-related deaths occurred in Rock County last year, the group noted.

