Rock Co. fugitive chased down, caught in Ohio

Robert R. Johnson
Robert R. Johnson(Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect who escaped while being transported from Texas to the Rock Co. jail late last year has been captured again – this time in Ohio.

The Toledo Police Department took Robert Johnson, Jr., into custody following a chase that ended when the 40-year-old suspect crashed his vehicle, the U.S. Marshals Service reported.

Marshals tipped the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force to the fact Johnson was in Toledo, the Marshals Service explained. According to its statement, when members of the task force tried catching up with him at a Toledo home, Johnson fled in a vehicle and the Toledo Police Dept. took over the pursuit.

Johnson was wanted on charges of escape, unlawful possession of dangerous drugs, a sex offender registration violation, and a parole violation that stemmed from an armed robbery conviction. The Marshals Service noted that a firearm that had been reported stolen in North Carolina had been found in Johnson’s vehicle as well.

Video shows fugitive Robert Johnson escaping from a Wisconsin airport last November. He was...
Video shows fugitive Robert Johnson escaping from a Wisconsin airport last November. He was arrested by Toledo Police & U.S. Marshals in Aug. 2022.

In November, Johnson was en route to Janesville when he escaped from the private transportation company flying him from Texas to Wisconsin. At the time, authorities explained that after they landed, Johnson asked to have his handcuffs removed so he could use the restroom. Once free, he allegedly punched a guard and fled.

