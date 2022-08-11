Suspect accused of fishing for rent checks at Madison apartment complex

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department released a surveillance image of a man accused of stealing rent checks from an apartment complex on the city’s east side.

According to its report, the suspect used a long item to fish the checks from the drop box in the building’s foyer. MPD indicated he was able to obtain several checks that way.

The thefts occurred on the night of Wednesday, August 3, and were reported two days later to police by an employee of the property, which is located in the 400 block of N. Thompson Drive.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers by calling 608-266-6014 or going online to p3tips.com.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.