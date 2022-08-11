Yellowstone Shooting Range seasonal hours to open

Starting Sept. 1, the Yellowstone Shooting Range will mirror hours of other state-owned ranges.
Starting Sept. 1, the Yellowstone Shooting Range will mirror hours of other state-owned ranges.(Erik Gregg / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will be opening the Yellowstone Shooting Range for its seasonal hours.

The new hours will continue to limit early morning and evening noise impacts, according to the DNR.

“We want to continue to support safe shooting opportunities for the users while also minimizing the impact of noise during early morning and evening hours for residents near the facilities,” Bob Nack, DNR Recruitment, Retention and Reactivation Team Supervisor, said.

The new seasonal hours for the range will be:

  • 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Wednesday - Monday from March 13 - Nov. 6
  • 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Wednesday - Monday from Nov. 7 - March 12 (to accommodate daylight savings time)
  • The range will continue to be closed every Tuesday.

The DNR has future plans to add an automated gate to open and close at the appropriate times.

The Yellowstone Shooting Range is located on County F in La Fayette County.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

