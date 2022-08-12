Barnes holds rally at Hinchley Dairy Farm

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes kicked off his general election campaign Thursday afternoon.

Barnes was joined by Wisconsin Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin holding a rally in Cambridge, Wisconsin at Hinchley Dairy Farm. Wisconsin farmers, along with endorsers and other local supporters, were in attendance.

Barnes talked about his campaign priorities, especially for farmers in Wisconsin.

“We have an opportunity to protect our family farms in the face of all this corporatization,” Barnes said. “We are a state that feeds the nation and we need to respect our family farmers because that’s who gave us our identity as the dairy state.”

Wisconsin dairy farmer Duane Hinchley spoke on why they believe Barnes is the best candidate for Wisconsin’s agricultural industry.

“With the renewable fuels and infrastructure plan that Biden just signed, we’re looking for farmers to be as a solution... a seat at the table is what we want,” Hinchley said. “That being involved with Barnes campaign and stuff, he’s the one who’s going to push this issue to the forefront along with Senator Baldwin for a stronger Wisconsin and clean energy.”

Mandela Barnes will face off against Ron Johnson in the November primary election.

