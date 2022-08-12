Bicyclist killed in Phoenix was hit by 3 different cars, witnesses say

A witness reached out to Arizona’s Family, saying the man was only lying in the street because he’d been hit by another car first.
By Amy Cutler and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 12:35 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - Phoenix police are investigating the death of a bicyclist after he was lying in the road from being hit by a car.

However, a witness reached out to Arizona’s Family, saying the man was only lying in the street because he’d been hit by another car first.

The incident happened Wednesday night just before 10 p.m.

Police haven’t identified the bicyclist, but only revealed that he’s in his 60′s.

“I heard a really loud bang,” Chassidy Slone said.

“He was moving, and then car after car kept hitting him,” she said. “I know that no one could see or hear me, but I was screaming for people to just stop. I was yelling to my husband that’s a human in the road,” she continued.

Slone said her husband rushed downstairs to help and quickly realized the bicyclist dead.

Police said at least one driver remained on scene, but couldn’t confirm Slone’s account.

“That’s something we’re investigating and our detectives are aware of that as a possibility,” Sgt. Brian Bower of the Phoenix Police Department said.

Slone believes it’s part of a bigger problem. “They race up and down this road all night long, I hear crashes all the time and I think this should be a wake up call for people,” she said.

“I’m about the same age, so I try to be careful. That’s all you can do,” Joe Black, a bicyclist, said.

“It’s kind of a jam right here, and the cars drive crazy,” Megan Augustus, a neighbor, said.

Arizona’s Family reached out to the city about the dangerous area.

According to their online data, the stretch of Camelback is designated as a High Injury Network – meaning high numbers of people were killed or severely injured.

Statistics revealed between 2016 and 2020, six serious crashes happened in the area.

Slone sent a message to the drivers who hit the bicyclist. “Do the right thing…it could be your dad, your grandpa, your brother,” she said.

Police are investigating the deadly crash. Anyone with information is asked to give them a call.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake water ripples
People stranded on the Wisconsin River
Pride flag
Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns
Officials said complaints of trespassing and other suspicious activities have been concentrated...
Authorities warn of suspicious activity at night in Green County
Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
One person dead after multiple agencies respond to crash in Iowa County
HWY 12 CRASH
Pedestrian killed in crash on Beltline near Agricultural Dr.

Latest News

FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL...
Anne Heche on life support, survival of crash ‘not expected’
FILE PHOTO - Democrats hope that the economic bill will energize voters ahead of November’s...
House Dems set to overcome GOP for climate, health care win
Ukrainian officials have ordered citizens to evacuate from the Donetsk region over concerns...
Ukrainian officials order families to evacuate Donetsk region
FILE PHOTO - The entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown,...
Trump calls for ‘immediate’ release of Mar-a-Lago warrant