Bloomington meat supplier issues recall for rendered lard

BLOOMINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Bloomington meat supplier is recalling all the four-pound pails of rendered lard it sold recently.

Bloomington Meats II issued the voluntary recall following a routine inspection by the state Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection. A statement by the agency indicated inspectors found the lard was not produced in line with the proper food safety plan.

The recall affects all of the company’s four-pound pails that were purchased before Aug. 9, 2022.

The recall falls under the USDA’s Class I standard, DATCP reported. That level means the use of the product could “cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.” No illnesses connected to the recall have been reported. Anyone who does experience signs or symptoms is advised to contact their doctor.

More information about the recall is available on the USDA website.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.