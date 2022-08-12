Cat missing after Janesville house fire

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Fire Department responded to a residential fire Thursday evening that left one cat missing.

Janesville Fire and Police Units were dispatched to the 1400 block of Greenwich Lane at 4:55 p.m.

Crews were advised that all occupants had exited the house while they were en route, according to JFD.

When they arrived, crews saw fire showing from the back of the house. JFD quickly extinguished the fire before it was able to advance to the inside of the home.

Firefighters were able to rescue two dogs and a cat, which were reunited with homeowners. JFD said one cat is still missing after firefighters searched the house.

No injuries were reported at the scene, according to JFD.

Damage to the home is estimated to be $80,000.

The Red Cross is assisting four adults and two children who lived in the home.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and is under further investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.