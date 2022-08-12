Cat missing after Janesville house fire

No injuries were reported at the scene, according to JFD.
Early morning house fire at 2117 Bell Ave.
Early morning house fire at 2117 Bell Ave.(Source: WIFR)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Fire Department responded to a residential fire Thursday evening that left one cat missing.

Janesville Fire and Police Units were dispatched to the 1400 block of Greenwich Lane at 4:55 p.m.

Crews were advised that all occupants had exited the house while they were en route, according to JFD.

When they arrived, crews saw fire showing from the back of the house. JFD quickly extinguished the fire before it was able to advance to the inside of the home.

Firefighters were able to rescue two dogs and a cat, which were reunited with homeowners. JFD said one cat is still missing after firefighters searched the house.

No injuries were reported at the scene, according to JFD.

Damage to the home is estimated to be $80,000.

The Red Cross is assisting four adults and two children who lived in the home.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and is under further investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake water ripples
People stranded on the Wisconsin River
Pride flag
Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns
Officials said complaints of trespassing and other suspicious activities have been concentrated...
Authorities warn of suspicious activity at night in Green County
Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
One person dead after multiple agencies respond to crash in Iowa County
HWY 12 CRASH
Pedestrian killed in crash on Beltline near Agricultural Dr.

Latest News

One million dollars of the grant money for Wisconsin will be used in Lafayette County to...
USDA makes investment to improve health care in rural Wisconsin
Many alarm services had wrong info for emergencies in Iowa Co., sheriff’s office says
Many alarm services had wrong info for emergencies in Iowa Co., sheriff’s office says
Many alarm services had wrong info for emergencies in Iowa Co., sheriff’s office says
Madison Memorial High School
Madison teen arrested for bomb threats at Memorial High, other schools