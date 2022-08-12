Cooler Friday - Rain showers possible; Dodging a few Saturday storms

Clouds and rain will hold temperatures in the upper 60s this afternoon.
Scattered showers are possible Friday late morning & early afternoon.
Scattered showers are possible Friday late morning & early afternoon.
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Key Takeaways

  • Cooler & cloudy Friday; Chance for showers
  • A few showers/storms into Saturday
  • Drier Sunday & early next week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A band of showers was positioned over eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin early Friday morning. High-level clouds had begun to stream into southern Wisconsin. Given drier air aloft, rain will be slow to begin across the area as this band moves across the region. Scattered showers will be possible from late morning into the afternoon. With the chance of rain & extensive cloud cover, highs will only climb into the upper 60s - near 70-degrees.

A weak low-pressure system will move into Wisconsin late tonight/Saturday - generating another round of showers/storms for Saturday. Rainfall is expected to become more spotty throughout the day. However, rain chances will remain in the forecast until the low clears Wisconsin - more likely Saturday night.

Click Here for the WMTV Interactive Radar

Drier air filters in for Sunday - dropping highs into the mid 70s. A calmer pattern sets up early next week with sunshine and highs near 80-degrees. The next chance of rain arrives Wednesday/Thursday. Timing and exact impacts will be refined as we get closer.

Allergy levels will be on the increase in the weeks ahead.

