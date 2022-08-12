DCHS announces special pricing for NBC15 adoption event

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Clear The Shelters event is this weekend, and the Dane County Humane Society (DCHS) is lowering the prices for owners to find their furever friend.

Adoption fees will be reduced for all cats, dogs and critters during the event hosted by NBC15 and the DCHS:

$50 off all dog adoption fees

Five dollar adoption fee for young adult, adult and senior cats at DCHS

$75 to adopt a kitten

Half price for all critters

Adoption fees will be even further reduced for Lonely Hearts Club members who have been at the shelter a little longer. Dogs from the club will be $100 and the adoption fee will be waived for cats and critters.

The humane society said this adoption event comes at a time when shelters across the country are having high intake and slower adoptions.

Clear The Shelters weekend will be held from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday, the DCHS said.

Adoptions will come on a first come, first serve basis. DCHS warns potential customers that these animals could get adopted before the event starts, so don’t risk missing an opportunity to bring one home.

DCHS asks that possible adopters check out the animals that are available for adoption on their website prior to arriving at the shelter, and adopters should be prepared to take the animal home that same day.

The shelter also shared that adopters should expect to wait one to three hours to meet with a pet, but that a text will be sent when it is their turn.

The Clear The Shelters Adoption Event will take place at DCHS’s Main Shelter at 5132 Voges Road in Madison.

For more information, check out the Dane County Humane Society’s adoption guide.

