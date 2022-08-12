Madison’s Gun Buyback event goal is to benefit the safety of all communities

The Madison Gun Buy Back event aims to benefit the local Madison community, especially those at a higher risk of experiencing gun violence.
By Elizabeth Karnowski
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Gun Buyback event aims to benefit the Madison community, especially those at a higher risk of experiencing gun violence.

Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said the accessibility to firearms puts everyone’s safety at risk. Non-gun owners may know how to access an unsecured gun which can negatively impact how safe a community may be.

In order to ensure that high-risk community members will be in attendance, the Madison Police Department has teamed with the Law Enforcement Leaders of Colors and Collaboration, the NAACP of Dane County, and 100 Black Men of Madison.

“We believe that this gun buyback program not only offers that opportunity, it opens up the door for future engagement to produce and provide safe opportunities,” Greg Jones, President of Dane County NAACP, said.

These collaborations are something that Sheriff Barrett hopes will also lead to education on safely using firearms.

Sheriff Barrett explained that this is a “no questions asked” event. Participants will only have to turn in their firearm without any further questions about the firearm or the owner.

The overall objective of the event is to ensure that the accessibility of unwanted guns is reduced by providing a safe place to dispose of firearms properly.

The buyback will take place on Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Alliant Energy Center.

Click here for general information about the event.

