MPD: Two suspects taken into custody after weeks long investigation

(MGN)
By Grace Hodgeman
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people were taken into custody after a weeks-long drug investigation on Madison’s near east side, the police department said Thursday.

The search warrant served by MPD covered a business along the 2700 block of East Washington Avenue. MPD did not say what the business was.

A 50-year-old man was arrested for allegedly manufacturing and delivering cocaine, according to MPD. A 54-year-old man was also arrested for allegedly maintaining a drug dwelling.

The case is still under investigation.

