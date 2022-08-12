New photos released of Madison sexual assault suspect

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department released more photos of the second suspect in a sexual assault that began along State Street late last month.

One person has already been taken into custody in connection with the attack and investigators have distributed multiple images of this other man hoping to identify him.

According to the original MPD statement on the sexual assault, the two suspects approached a woman just after midnight on Sunday, July 24, while she was waiting for her rideshare service. They allegedly started making inappropriate comments and groping her before forcing her into a vehicle and driving away.

The woman fought off one of the suspects, who was identified as Ivan Smart, and escaped the vehicle where multiple witnesses came over to help her, the report continued. An MPD spokesperson previously indicated the unidentified suspect is believed to have been behind the wheel at that time.

The 22-year-old Smart has been charged with first-degree sexual assault and party to a crime of false imprisonment. He appeared in court on Thursday where a Dane Co. judge ordered a competency examination. He is due in court again on Sept. 27 for a competency hearing.

Anyone with information about the suspect who is still on the loose is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or leave a tip online at p3tips.com. The previously released photo of the suspect is below.

The Madison Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a person of interest wanted in connection to a sexual assault. (Madison Police Department)

