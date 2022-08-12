Padres star Tatis suspended 80 games for positive drug test

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. gestures next to a teammate after a home run by...
San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. gestures next to a teammate after a home run by Wil Myers during the seventh inning of Game 2 of the team's National League wild-card baseball series against the St. Louis Cardinals, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)(Gregory Bull | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. has been suspended 80 games by Major League Baseball after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

The penalty was effective immediately, meaning the All-Star shortstop cannot play in the majors this year.

Tatis had been on the injured list all season after breaking his left wrist in spring training. He recently had begun a rehabilitation assignment in Double-A.

MLB said Tatis tested positive for Clostebol, a performance-enhancing substance. The 23-year-old Tatis was an All-Star last season.

Flashy at the plate and in the field, he was considered one of the bright, fresh faces of big league baseball.

The playoff-contending Padres recently traded for star outfielder Juan Soto.

