Padres star Tatis suspended 80 games for positive drug test

NEW YORK (AP) - San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. has been suspended 80 games by Major League Baseball after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

The penalty was effective immediately, meaning the All-Star shortstop cannot play in the majors this year.

Tatis had been on the injured list all season after breaking his left wrist in spring training. He recently had begun a rehabilitation assignment in Double-A.

MLB said Tatis tested positive for Clostebol, a performance-enhancing substance. The 23-year-old Tatis was an All-Star last season.

Flashy at the plate and in the field, he was considered one of the bright, fresh faces of big league baseball.

The playoff-contending Padres recently traded for star outfielder Juan Soto.

