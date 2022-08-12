PHDMC holds panel discussion for preventing violence

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Public Health and Dane County officials are creating awareness on violence prevention.

Public Health held a panel discussion at the Warner Park Recreation Center Thursday.

Health officials were joined by Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Police Chief Shon Barnes. The panel talked about ways to prevent violence and answered questions from community members in attendance.

“Here’s what we know about violent crime: the biggest predictor of a case of violence is a preceding case of violence,” Barnes said. “Just like if you get Covid, it’s because you were around someone who had Covid. Violence works just like infectious diseases.”

PHMDC’s director of policy and planning Aurielle Smith explained why gun violence is a public health issue.

“It’s an issue that effects the population at large,” Smith said. “That is what makes public health different from your primary health care provider or the doctor that you see. We (PHMDC) are the healthcare solution for the community.”

Along with the panel discussion, the event also had a variety of booths people could check out, including ones on Narcan training, gun locks and suicide prevention.

