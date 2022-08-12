Rhodes-Conway quotes MacBeth to mark end of election probe

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes Conway appears outside the Dane Court Courthouse calling for the DA...
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes Conway appears outside the Dane Court Courthouse calling for the DA to investigate fake electors.(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway looked to Shakespeare to mark the end of the special investigation into the 2020 presidential election that included an attempt to have her jailed if she did not comply with a subpoena.

In a statement released shortly after Michael Gableman was dismissed and his 14-month-long probe ended, the Madison Mayor’s Office released a statement, pulling from MacBeth to say, they hope the former state Supreme Court chief justice proves to be a “poor player that struts and frets his hour upon the stage and then is heard no more.”

In Rhodes-Conway’s version, Gableman serves as a substitute for the people’s lives the great English playwright was referencing, it harkens to an earlier comment the special investigator reportedly wrote to Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. The statement from the Mayor’s Office recounted Gableman telling Vos that the investigation would be “sound and fury signifying nothing,” words uttered by Lady MacBeth just two lines earlier.

In her statement, Rhodes-Conway accused the investigation of costing taxpayers more than $1.25 million when combining the cost of the investigation itself as well as the lawsuits pertaining to the special investigator’s office destruction of documents. On Tuesday, a judge was to determine whether Gableman remains in contempt of court for not complying with the state’s open records law.

Rhodes-Conway also criticized the Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, who fired Gableman on Friday, for his role in launching the investigation in the first place, calling it “a 14-month reign of error that has indelibly stained the Speaker’s reputation.”

In February, during the course of his investigation, Gableman filed a petition asking a Waukesha Co. Circuit Court to have the sheriff’s office jail Rhodes-Conway, Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich, their city clerks, and Wisconsin Elections Commission Chair Ann Jacobs if they refuse to answer his questions and turn over documents.

