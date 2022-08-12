Truck fire causing delays on I-39/90/94

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A large truck fire on I-39/90/94 late Friday morning caused backups on both sides of the highway and sent smoke towering over the road.

The burning truck sat on the inner shoulder of the westbound lanes of I-39/90/94, between the U.S. 19 and U.S. 51 interchanges and slowed traffic in both directions.

Dane Co. dispatch reports multiple people called 911 after seeing the truck crash and catch fire. Emergency crews from Sun Prairie and DeForest have responded to the scene, as well as Wisconsin State Patrol troopers.

Authorities have not said if anyone was injured in the wreck. Traffic cam video provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation showed no other damaged vehicles in the truck’s immediate vicinity.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.