White retires from Patriots

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Patriots Running Back James White is calling it a career.

The former University of Wisconsin student athlete played eight seasons with New England and won three Super Bowls with the team.

The 30-year-old White has had an amazing career with the Patriots. He ends his career with three Super Bowl records, 25 regular season receiving touchdowns, and 11 rushing touchdowns.

White was selected in the 4th round of the 2014 NFL draft out of Wisconsin.

