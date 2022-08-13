100 Black Men of Madison, Inc. provide hundreds of area families new school supplies

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thanks to local non-profit 100 Black Men of Madison, hundreds of Dane County elementary and middle school students start the fall semester with brand new school supplies.

The organization held their 27th Back to School Celebration Saturday morning. During the event, students accompanied by their families drove through the parking lot at Madison’s College South Campus, where they then received a new backpack full of supplies.

J.R. Sims, Vice President of 100 Black Men of Madison says while often timid at first, the students are thrilled once they receive their gifts,

“I think when the kids first show up, they’re a bit apprehensive about what’s going to happen and how things are going to look, whether or not they’re going to life the gifts that they receive, but as soon as they get the backpack and they feel how heavy it is, and they know it’s filled with brand new school supplies, you should see the beaming faces,” Sims said.

Sims says the event is not only rewarding for students and their families, but for the volunteers and members of the organization as well.

“You should see the beaming faces. They have ear to ear grins, and they’re just really pleased with the result. And then of course our volunteers, the men of the 100 who are volunteering here as well as our community partners, they see those grins and then they start to grin. So, it’s a constant loop of feedback if you will of just good, good feelings.”

Since first hosting the event 27 years ago, 100 Black Men of Madison has provided more than 44,000 backpacks filled with supplies to area youth, the organization said.

