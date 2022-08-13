14-year-old arrested after allegedly committing two burglaries in the same day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department has arrested a 14-year-old male after he was allegedly linked to two burglaries committed early Saturday morning.

According to officials, just before 3 a.m. officers were sent to a burglary alarm at the Milwaukee Grill & Bar located on 2601 Morse St.

When they arrived on scene Rock County Dispatch became aware of another burglary alarm going off at a Blain’s Farm & Fleet nearby the grill and bar.

Janesville officials then moved to the more active alarm at Blain’s Farm & Fleet. There, officers along with a K-9 unit were able to enter the business and arrest the 14-year-old boy. JPD found no one else inside.

There was forced entry in both locations, police said. Both incidents are under investigation at this time, but there is allegedly both physical and surveillance video linking the 14-year-old to both scenes.

The boy is currently being held at Rocks County Youth Services Center.

