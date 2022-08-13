Chicago police shoot 2 people in less than 24 hours

CHICAGO (AP) — An officer shot a person on the city’s near West Side on Friday afternoon in the second such shooting in less than 24 hours, the Chicago Police Department said.

Officers stopped a vehicle and observed someone inside with a handgun, at which time one officer fired their gun, striking the person, police said in a statement.

That person was taken to a hospital. The person’s condition and age were not immediately released.

An officer also has gone to a hospital for observation, the statement said.

The handgun was recovered at the scene of the incident, police said.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability responded to the scene and was investigating the incident.

The Chicago Fire Department said a male was transported to a hospital.

Around 11 p.m. Thursday, a 40-year-old man was shot during a struggle with officers in a South Side neighborhood.

Officers approached a group of people while responding to a tracking system that gives alerts to areas where gunshots are fired, police said.

The man was shot as officers “struggled with an armed offender,” police said.

He was listed in critical condition at a hospital.

That shooting also was being investigated by Chicago’s Civilian Office of Police Accountability.