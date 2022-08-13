Dodge County Fair offers new schedule, variety of entertainment

It promises to offer all great fair fun, including Ferris wheels, food, live music, carnival...
It promises to offer all great fair fun, including Ferris wheels, food, live music, carnival games and more.(Dodge County Fair Association)
By Kylie Jacobs and Abriela Thiel
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Make way for fun times at the Dodge County Fair!

The Dodge County Fair kicks off Aug 17 and runs all the way through Aug. 21.

It promises to offer all great fair fun, including Ferris wheels, food, live music, carnival games and more.

Wristbands are available on Wednesday and Friday afternoons and evenings from 1-5 p.m. and 6-10 p.m. for only $25. Fairgoers can ride as many rides as they want with a wristband.

On Thursday, youngsters can enjoy youth wristbands for only $20 from 1-5 p.m. The $25 wristband special will return for everyone in the evening from 6-10 p.m.

Family Fun Day will entertain your entire crew, starting at noon until 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Families may purchase discounted midway tickets in packs of 20 tickets for only $10 or $1.25 for single tickets. Regular ticket prices will be in place on the last day of the fair, when the rides are open from noon until 5 p.m. Tickets are $1.25 each or packs of twenty for $20. Most rides require three or more tickets to ride.

In addition to the rides, fairgoers can enjoy concession stands and food trucks, carnival games and a variety of other showmanship activities and entertainment. Evening entertainment in the grandstands during the fair is free to attend.

The free concerts will feature top-notch entertainment, including Clay Walker on Thursday, Russell Dickerson on Friday and Smash Mouth on Saturday. Each of these concerts are scheduled for 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s events will include the Badger State Tractor Pull from 7-10 p.m. and Sunday will feature two demolition derbies at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The Dodge County Fairgrounds are located just outside of Beaver Dam

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake water ripples
People stranded on the Wisconsin River
Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
One person dead after multiple agencies respond to crash in Iowa County
HWY 12 CRASH
Pedestrian killed in crash on Beltline near Agricultural Dr.
Dane Co. Henry Vilas Zoo
Retired Dane Co. judge chosen to investigate Henry Vilas Zoo allegations
Fire generic WHNS
Dane County home worth $450,000 likely a total loss after fire

Latest News

100 Black Men of Madison, Inc. provide hundreds of area families new school supplies
MPD investigating fatal stabbing on east side of Madison
The Madison Police department is investigating what they are calling a “weapons violation” on...
Madison Police investigating suspected homicide on Northport Drive
West Towne Mall giving away a $300 back-to-school shopping spree