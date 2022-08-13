Dodge County Fair offers new schedule, variety of entertainment

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Make way for fun times at the Dodge County Fair!

The Dodge County Fair kicks off Aug 17 and runs all the way through Aug. 21.

It promises to offer all great fair fun, including Ferris wheels, food, live music, carnival games and more.

Wristbands are available on Wednesday and Friday afternoons and evenings from 1-5 p.m. and 6-10 p.m. for only $25. Fairgoers can ride as many rides as they want with a wristband.

On Thursday, youngsters can enjoy youth wristbands for only $20 from 1-5 p.m. The $25 wristband special will return for everyone in the evening from 6-10 p.m.

Family Fun Day will entertain your entire crew, starting at noon until 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Families may purchase discounted midway tickets in packs of 20 tickets for only $10 or $1.25 for single tickets. Regular ticket prices will be in place on the last day of the fair, when the rides are open from noon until 5 p.m. Tickets are $1.25 each or packs of twenty for $20. Most rides require three or more tickets to ride.

In addition to the rides, fairgoers can enjoy concession stands and food trucks, carnival games and a variety of other showmanship activities and entertainment. Evening entertainment in the grandstands during the fair is free to attend.

The free concerts will feature top-notch entertainment, including Clay Walker on Thursday, Russell Dickerson on Friday and Smash Mouth on Saturday. Each of these concerts are scheduled for 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s events will include the Badger State Tractor Pull from 7-10 p.m. and Sunday will feature two demolition derbies at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The Dodge County Fairgrounds are located just outside of Beaver Dam

