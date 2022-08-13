Dodging a few weekend rain chances

Temperatures remaining on the cool side
Isolated storms and showers today, with temps in the upper 70s.
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Key Takeaways

  • A few showers and storms today
  • Mainly dry but cloudy Sunday
  • A sunny week with temps in the 70s

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After some brief clearing in our skies yesterday evening, we’re building in cloud cover once again this morning. A low-pressure system is set up just to our west and is sparking up some storms and showers in northern Wisconsin. Most of that activity should remain to our east this morning, though a few quick sprinkles may squeeze in.

We’ll see a higher chance for rain after about 4 pm this afternoon, though coverage is still looking pretty isolated. As low-pressure moves through the region, that instability will likely ignite a few isolated storms, some of which could have some gustier winds. That system continues to push southeastward through the night, with maybe a few showers lingering into Sunday morning before drier conditions take over through the rest of the day.

Temperatures today will be warmer than yesterday, in the upper 70s thanks to breezy winds coming in out of the south. A bit more fall-like on Sunday with highs back in the lower 70s.

Skies look to remain mainly clear through the rest of the work week. Temperatures will stay a few degrees cooler than average for most days, but overall comfortable. Our next chance for rain looks to be on Friday.

