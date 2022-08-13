FIRST ALERT UPDATE: One man is dead after officer-involved shooting in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Around 7:22 P.M. Friday evening, officers of the Appleton Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance call at a resident on the 1500 block of North Birchwood Ave.

Police confronted a man who was armed with a handgun, and tried to negotiate with him.

Officers later discharged their handguns, striking the man. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A firearm was recovered at the scene and body camera footage captured the incident.

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident, and the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

The Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is leading the investigation with help from the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) and other law enforcement agencies.

-- THIS STORY HAS BEEN UPDATED, THE PREVIOUS STORY IS BELOW --

The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation is now on the scene where there’s a large police presence in Appleton.

For a short time after 8 o’clock Friday night, people in the area of N. Birchwood Ave. between W. Brewster St. and W. Kamps Ave. in Appleton were alerted to shelter in place -- to stay indoors and away from windows.

A mobile alert soon gave people the all-clear, but our Action 2 News crew says it was still a very active scene two hours later.

It’s a residential area just north of Highway 96/W. Wisconsin Ave.

Appleton and Grand Chute police are there, with yellow crime tape to rope off the area. The DCI arrived at 10:30 P.M.

Police aren’t releasing information at this time. The police chief arrived and told our Joshua Peguero “Not right now.”

City council member Nate Wolff, who represents this part of the city, told us he plans to have a meeting at a local church on Monday to discuss what happened.

