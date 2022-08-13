Madison Police find shell casings near Warner Park
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police officers found shell casings near Warner Park.
A little after midnight on Saturday, officers went to the 2300 block of Brentwood Parkway for reports of a weapon violation.
On scene, officers found several shell casings, but didn’t find any signs of property damage or injuries.
Officials did not share any information about a suspect or further investigations.
