Madison Police find shell casings near Warner Park

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police officers found shell casings near Warner Park.

A little after midnight on Saturday, officers went to the 2300 block of Brentwood Parkway for reports of a weapon violation.

On scene, officers found several shell casings, but didn’t find any signs of property damage or injuries.

Officials did not share any information about a suspect or further investigations.

