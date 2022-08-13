Madison Police investigating suspected homicide on Northport Drive

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police confirmed Saturday afternoon that a man has died from a gunshot wound after a weapons violation was reported Friday night.

According to officials, when they arrived at the 1700 block of Northport Drive they found a man with a gunshot wound. They immediately began life-saving procedures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His death is currently being investigated as a homicide, police say.

The 30-year-old man was found outside on the grounds of an apartment complex. Police believe there was some type of altercation before the shooting, as it does not appear to be random.

Currently, no arrests have been made and it remains an active investigation.

Anyone with information should contact Madison Police or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

Madison Police are also investigating another potential homicide after a 35-year-old male was found with a fatal stab wound Friday night.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.