MPD investigating fatal stabbing on east side of Madison

(NBC15)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police say that an initial weapons violation on the east side of Madison has turned into a homicide investigation after a 35-year-old male was found with a fatal stab wound Friday night.

According to officials, the man was initially taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries after initial first-aid efforts was given.

This is an active investigation, and does not appear to be a random incident.

Anyone with information should contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

