MPD responding to ‘weapons violation’ on Madison’s north side
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police department is asking the public to avoid an area on the city’s north side due to a weapons violation.
According to a Madison Police incident report, at approximately 8:39 p.m. Friday night officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Northport Dr. for a weapons violation.
An NBC15 news crew on scene reports at least five Madison Police department squad cars present.
The investigation is still ongoing.
This is a developing story.
