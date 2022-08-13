MPD responding to ‘weapons violation’ on Madison’s north side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police department is asking the public to avoid an area on the city’s north side due to a weapons violation.

According to a Madison Police incident report, at approximately 8:39 p.m. Friday night officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Northport Dr. for a weapons violation.

An NBC15 news crew on scene reports at least five Madison Police department squad cars present.

The investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.