North Shore Drive railway tracks to be replaced in two part project

(KWTX)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison Traffic Engineering Division announced Saturday morning the North Shore Drive railroad track crossing John Nolen Drive will be replaced starting late August in a two-phase construction project.

This project will be starting at 4 a.m. on Aug. 26 with a full closure of North Shore Drive between S Bedford Street and John Nolen Drive. The bike path along North Shore Drive will generally remain open with short term closures throughout the project.

Wisconsin & Southern Railroad will replace the North Shore Drive railroad track crossing...
Wisconsin & Southern Railroad will replace the North Shore Drive railroad track crossing adjacent to John Nolen Drive, starting 4:00 a.m. on Friday, August 26.(City of Madison)

The first phase will last until Aug. 29.

In the second phase of the railroad replacement, traffic will begin to open on North Shore Drive, but Eastbound North Shore Drive will close down to one lane. Bike path users will have a detour to the right lane of North Shore Drive.

(City of Madison)

This phase will last until Sept. 1.

According to the Traffic Engineering Division, drivers should expect more traffic and delays on John Nolen Drive during phase one, and delays on eastbound North Shore Drive in phase two.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake water ripples
People stranded on the Wisconsin River
Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
One person dead after multiple agencies respond to crash in Iowa County
HWY 12 CRASH
Pedestrian killed in crash on Beltline near Agricultural Dr.
Dane Co. Henry Vilas Zoo
Retired Dane Co. judge chosen to investigate Henry Vilas Zoo allegations
Fire generic WHNS
Dane County home worth $450,000 likely a total loss after fire

Latest News

14-year-old arrested after allegedly committing two burglaries in the same day
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Weapons violation on Madison’s east side
Madison Police find shell casings near Warner Park
FoodShare providers plan to use a federal grant to improve fraud prevention tactics through new...
DHS makes plan to prevent FoodShare fraud