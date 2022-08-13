North Shore Drive railway tracks to be replaced in two part project

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison Traffic Engineering Division announced Saturday morning the North Shore Drive railroad track crossing John Nolen Drive will be replaced starting late August in a two-phase construction project.

This project will be starting at 4 a.m. on Aug. 26 with a full closure of North Shore Drive between S Bedford Street and John Nolen Drive. The bike path along North Shore Drive will generally remain open with short term closures throughout the project.

Wisconsin & Southern Railroad will replace the North Shore Drive railroad track crossing adjacent to John Nolen Drive, starting 4:00 a.m. on Friday, August 26. (City of Madison)

The first phase will last until Aug. 29.

In the second phase of the railroad replacement, traffic will begin to open on North Shore Drive, but Eastbound North Shore Drive will close down to one lane. Bike path users will have a detour to the right lane of North Shore Drive.

(City of Madison)

This phase will last until Sept. 1.

According to the Traffic Engineering Division, drivers should expect more traffic and delays on John Nolen Drive during phase one, and delays on eastbound North Shore Drive in phase two.

