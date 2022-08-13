Packers fall to 49ers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Packers lost to the 49ers 28 to 21 in their first preseason game.

Aaron Rodgers did not play and his back-up quarterback Jordan Love had an up and down night for Green Bay. Love threw for two touchdowns but also had three interceptions for the green and gold.

Former Badger Danny Davis had 2 catches and one touchdown for the Packers.

Green Bay will play New Orleans August 19th at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

