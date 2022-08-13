Packers fall to 49ers

San Francisco 28 Green Bay 21
This will be the 75th meeting between the Packers and Cardinals (Green Bay 45-25-4). The Cardinals last won in Green Bay in 1949
By Mike "Jocko" Jacques
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Packers lost to the 49ers 28 to 21 in their first preseason game.

Aaron Rodgers did not play and his back-up quarterback Jordan Love had an up and down night for Green Bay. Love threw for two touchdowns but also had three interceptions for the green and gold.

Former Badger Danny Davis had 2 catches and one touchdown for the Packers.

Green Bay will play New Orleans August 19th at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

