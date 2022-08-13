Watching for Sunday Evening Storms; Cloudy & drier by Sunday

A few more showers/storms are possible Sunday evening before low-pressure moves away. Sunday cloud cover will be stubborn to clear out.
A few more showers/storms are possible this evening before low-pressure moves East.
A few more showers/storms are possible this evening before low-pressure moves East.(WMTV)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Key Takeaways

  • A few more showers/storms possible tonight. A stronger storm or two can’t be ruled out in SW Wisconsin.
  • Clouds remain overhead on Sunday
  • Pleasant start to the work week!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Scattered showers and cloud cover have streamed through Wisconsin Saturday. An enhanced low-level jet & surge of warm air have supported afternoon showers across East-central Wisconsin. Attention will be focused on an area of clearing ahead of an advancing cold front. This has primarily been across NE Iowa & SW Wisconsin - closer to the State Line. Sunshine has allowed for destabilization of the atmosphere. A few showers & storms will be possible across SW Wisconsin this evening.  Given the extra instability & changing vertical winds, a stronger storm or two can’t be ruled out.

After sunset, a few spotty showers will be possible as low-pressure spins through the southern Great Lakes. Clouds will remain overhead into Sunday before some late clearing. Lows tonight fall into the mid 60s while Sunday highs rise back into the mid 70s.

Click Here for the WMTV Interactive Radar

Sunshine filters into the region on Monday - with more cloud-cover hugging Western & SW Wisconsin. Warmer temperatures are expected next week - with highs in the upper 70s - near 80°. A few isolated showers can’t be ruled out early in the week, but the chances remain fairly low.

Some long-range model guidance suggests a mid-level disturbance arriving into Wisconsin on Friday. However, there is considerable disagreement on timing & placement. Therefore, Friday & Saturday will feature low rain chances at this time.

Allergy levels will be on the increase in the weeks ahead.

Download the First Alert Weather App
Download for iPhone & iPads
Download for Android

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake water ripples
People stranded on the Wisconsin River
Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
One person dead after multiple agencies respond to crash in Iowa County
HWY 12 CRASH
Pedestrian killed in crash on Beltline near Agricultural Dr.
Dane Co. Henry Vilas Zoo
Retired Dane Co. judge chosen to investigate Henry Vilas Zoo allegations
Fire generic WHNS
Dane County home worth $450,000 likely a total loss after fire

Latest News

Isolated storms and showers today, with temps in the upper 70s.
Dodging a few weekend rain chances
Scattered showers are possible Friday late morning & early afternoon.
Cooler Friday - Rain showers possible; Dodging a few Saturday storms
Friday Extended Forecast
Watching for a few showers Friday
Dew points will drop into the 50s on Thursday/Friday. This drop in moisture will be...
Breezy & cooler Thursday; Watching for rain/warm-up this Weekend