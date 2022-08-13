Watching for Sunday Evening Storms; Cloudy & drier by Sunday

Key Takeaways

A few more showers/storms possible tonight. A stronger storm or two can’t be ruled out in SW Wisconsin.

Clouds remain overhead on Sunday

Pleasant start to the work week!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Scattered showers and cloud cover have streamed through Wisconsin Saturday. An enhanced low-level jet & surge of warm air have supported afternoon showers across East-central Wisconsin. Attention will be focused on an area of clearing ahead of an advancing cold front. This has primarily been across NE Iowa & SW Wisconsin - closer to the State Line. Sunshine has allowed for destabilization of the atmosphere. A few showers & storms will be possible across SW Wisconsin this evening. Given the extra instability & changing vertical winds, a stronger storm or two can’t be ruled out.

After sunset, a few spotty showers will be possible as low-pressure spins through the southern Great Lakes. Clouds will remain overhead into Sunday before some late clearing. Lows tonight fall into the mid 60s while Sunday highs rise back into the mid 70s.

Sunshine filters into the region on Monday - with more cloud-cover hugging Western & SW Wisconsin. Warmer temperatures are expected next week - with highs in the upper 70s - near 80°. A few isolated showers can’t be ruled out early in the week, but the chances remain fairly low.

Some long-range model guidance suggests a mid-level disturbance arriving into Wisconsin on Friday. However, there is considerable disagreement on timing & placement. Therefore, Friday & Saturday will feature low rain chances at this time.

Allergy levels will be on the increase in the weeks ahead.

