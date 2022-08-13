West Towne Mall giving away a $300 back-to-school shopping spree

(Brittney Ermon)
By Kylie Jacobs
Aug. 13, 2022
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Calling all back-to-school shoppers!

West Towne Mall is helping ease family’s financial burden of back to school shopping with a $300 shopping to spree to make sure their kids are all set for the first day of school.

To get a chance to win this shopping trip, test SCHOOL to (608)-292-117.

The winner will be announced Aug. 17.

