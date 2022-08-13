West Towne Mall giving away a $300 back-to-school shopping spree
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Calling all back-to-school shoppers!
West Towne Mall is helping ease family’s financial burden of back to school shopping with a $300 shopping to spree to make sure their kids are all set for the first day of school.
To get a chance to win this shopping trip, test SCHOOL to (608)-292-117.
The winner will be announced Aug. 17.
Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.