Wisconsin state park shooting range changes hours amid requests from neighbors

(NBC15)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin state park shooting range is trimming it’s hours after noise complaints from park goers and neighbors.

The Yellowstone State Park Shooting range in Blanchardville made plans to change operation hours, the DNR announced on Friday.

The range was previously open sunrise to sunset, but starting Sept. 1, the hours will change to 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and shift again after daylight savings to close at 4 p.m.

DNR R3 Team Supervisor Bob Nack said that the changes mirror the hours at other state park shooting ranges while also reducing morning and evening noise impacts for the community.

“Anytime we are contacted by the public in that way we take it seriously and give it our due diligence to do the best we can to find that balance between providing again safe and quality shooting opportunities for people and being good neighbors,” Nack said.

The DNR has plans to install automatic gates to enforce the new hours.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake water ripples
People stranded on the Wisconsin River
Officials said complaints of trespassing and other suspicious activities have been concentrated...
Authorities warn of suspicious activity at night in Green County
Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
One person dead after multiple agencies respond to crash in Iowa County
HWY 12 CRASH
Pedestrian killed in crash on Beltline near Agricultural Dr.
Pride flag
Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns

Latest News

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. gestures next to a teammate after a home run by...
Padres star Tatis suspended 80 games for positive drug test
Lonely Hearts Club Members
DCHS announces special pricing for NBC15 adoption event
Madison’s Gun Buy Back event goal is to benefit the safety of all communities
Madison’s Gun Buyback event goal is to benefit the safety of all communities
Madison’s Gun Buy Back event goal is to benefit the safety of all communities
Madison’s Gun Buy Back event goal is to benefit the safety of all communities