Wisconsin state park shooting range changes hours amid requests from neighbors

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin state park shooting range is trimming it’s hours after noise complaints from park goers and neighbors.

The Yellowstone State Park Shooting range in Blanchardville made plans to change operation hours, the DNR announced on Friday.

The range was previously open sunrise to sunset, but starting Sept. 1, the hours will change to 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and shift again after daylight savings to close at 4 p.m.

DNR R3 Team Supervisor Bob Nack said that the changes mirror the hours at other state park shooting ranges while also reducing morning and evening noise impacts for the community.

“Anytime we are contacted by the public in that way we take it seriously and give it our due diligence to do the best we can to find that balance between providing again safe and quality shooting opportunities for people and being good neighbors,” Nack said.

The DNR has plans to install automatic gates to enforce the new hours.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.