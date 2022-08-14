Black Restaurant Week kicks off Sunday, celebrates African American, African and Caribbean cuisine

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Numerous area Black-owned restaurants are participating in Black Restaurant Week, which kicked off Sunday.

According to the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce, the event helps build recognition and celebrates the flavors of African American, African and Caribbean cuisines.

House of Flavas, one of the week’s featured restaurants, is located on Madison’s east side, and offers authentic, Chicago-style food.

Owner of House of Flavas Jodie Jefferson said it’s an honor to be a part of Black Restaurant Week, especially as a newly established business.

“For House of Flavas in general, we’re celebrating one year anniversary. So, we have made a whole year of service to the community and that’s pretty much what we’re about; we’re not just about our food, we are about the community,” Jefferson said.

A Food Taste Jamboree will conclude the event next Sunday. The event will take place at 1219 N. Sherman Ave. and feature food tastings and an in-person vote for the “Favorite Taste Award.”

A list of participating vendors can be found here: https://www.madisonblackchamber.com/black-restaurant-week-2022.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.