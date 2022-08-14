Caller shot while reporting disturbance in Janesville

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officers from the Janesville Police Department responded to a residence early Sunday morning after receiving a shots fired complaint.

Around 3:10 a.m., officers responded to a house where the caller, who was reporting a disturbance to dispatch, was shot while on the call.

The disturbance that was being reported was between a female victim and male suspect in the 2300 block of Rockport Rd.

The female victim and male suspect arrived at the residence in separate vehicles before the resident of the home heard the two arguing outside. The male suspect then starting shooting, according to JPD.

The female victim of the incident was not located until after 7 a.m. Sunday, as she had left the initial scene before officers arrived. When she was located, the victim cooperated with officers in talking about the incident.

The female victim was the only person injured during the incident. JPD said the victim was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and was released.

All involved parties have been identified, according to JPD. The suspect and the victim know each other, and this is an isolated incident. JPD said there is no current threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

