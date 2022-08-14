Caller shot while reporting disturbance in Janesville

Officers from the Janesville Police Department responded to a residence early Sunday morning...
Officers from the Janesville Police Department responded to a residence early Sunday morning after receiving a shots fired complaint.(WIFR)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officers from the Janesville Police Department responded to a residence early Sunday morning after receiving a shots fired complaint.

Around 3:10 a.m., officers responded to a house where the caller, who was reporting a disturbance to dispatch, was shot while on the call.

The disturbance that was being reported was between a female victim and male suspect in the 2300 block of Rockport Rd.

The female victim and male suspect arrived at the residence in separate vehicles before the resident of the home heard the two arguing outside. The male suspect then starting shooting, according to JPD.

The female victim of the incident was not located until after 7 a.m. Sunday, as she had left the initial scene before officers arrived. When she was located, the victim cooperated with officers in talking about the incident.

The female victim was the only person injured during the incident. JPD said the victim was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and was released.

All involved parties have been identified, according to JPD. The suspect and the victim know each other, and this is an isolated incident. JPD said there is no current threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake water ripples
People stranded on the Wisconsin River
Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
One person dead after multiple agencies respond to crash in Iowa County
Fire generic WHNS
Dane County home worth $450,000 likely a total loss after fire
A bus driver shortage led to a principal and athletic director of a Wisconsin high school...
School principal and athletic director step up to drive school buses
Motorcycle Crash
Wisconsin man dies when motorcycle hits bear in Montana

Latest News

UW-Madison Police Department
UWPD investigates gunfire report at Picnic Point
People getting seated at the Latino business of excellence awards
Latino Chamber of Commerce celebrates Latino businesses
In the CHIPS Act, roughly $10 billion will be dispersed among 20 different regions in the U.S.
Madison potentially poised to be recipient of Biden’s CHIPS Act
President Joe Biden said he’s giving the nation a $280 billion boost to make key products right...
Madison potentially poised to be recipient of Biden's CHIPS Act