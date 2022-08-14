Clouds give way to sunshine this week; Watching for weekend rain

Key Takeaways

Cloud cover will scatter out tonight into Monday

Clouds (and maybe a sprinkle) brush by to the SW Monday/Tuesday

Next best chance of rain arrives Friday into next weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Low-pressure has now exited Wisconsin, but the influence of the system still remains. Cloud cover has been stubborn to erode over the Badger State. Clouds will hang on through the overnight and into Monday morning. Lows will drop into the upper 50s. Some scattering is expected over the next 12 hours - especially from Madison & areas NW.

A quiet pattern takes hold for the work week ahead! Upper-level ridging will keep major disturbances out of the Great Lakes. Passing showers on the Plains may scatter some cloud cover and perhaps a brief sprinkle near SW Wisconsin late Monday into Tuesday. Sunshine will filter through cloud cover through Wednesday.

Near-normal temperatures are expected through much of the upcoming work week. Long-range model guidance has begun to show a diving short-wave disturbance Friday - into next week. The organization appears lacking and thus have introduced low rain chances beginning Friday. Although this doesn’t appear like a deluge event, there’s an opportunity for some scattered showers next weekend.

Allergy levels will be on the increase in the weeks ahead.

