Community raises over $100K for pancreatic cancer during UW Health’s 9th Annual Roll & Stroll

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over $100,000 was raised in support of pancreatic cancer patients and research Sunday.

The University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center held their 9th Annual Roll & Stroll at Capital Brewery in Middleton. During the family-friendly event, participants could choose to partake in a 50K, 25K, 5K bike ride or two-mile roll and stroll, all while raising funds for the rare form of cancer.

Pancreatic cancer survivor Julian Beld discovered he had an umbilical hernia in 2020. While getting an exam during his doctor’s appointment, the radiologist detected a tumor on his pancreas and Beld was able to begin treatment immediately.

“I’m feeling spectacular. I dodged a major bullet,” Beld said.

Beld said it was the first time he has been to the Roll & Stroll event, and he will without a doubt return next year.

“This is a great cause. The issue with pancreatic cancer is there’s no early detection. And if they can’t detect it early, then it’s a death sentence unfortunately. So, I’m trying to do everything I can to progress the research to find a way to detect it early like they can some other cancers,” Beld said.

As of Sunday morning, the Carbone Cancer Center had surpassed their $100,00 donation goal and has raised over $111,000.

