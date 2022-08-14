Madison Comic Con returns to Monona Terrace bigger and better than ever

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Artists, creators and fans from all over gathered at Monona Terrace Sunday for the return of Madison Comic Con!

The Mighty Con featured a kids masquerade parade and teen and adult costume contests in addition to games, toys, comics and everything else a comic fan could imagine.

Special guest and animator Jeff Balke has been to numerous conventions throughout his career; however, he said Mighty Con is unique in that it continues to evolve each year.

“I’ve been doing shows with Mighty Con for a lot of years, so many years, and they just seem to get better and better and better, and they keep growing,” Balke said. “So it’s a nice mix between the show and the fans that keep making things roll well.”

Balke said one of the highlights of the shows is interacting with fans who have similar interests.

“We’re all really excited that we’re around a bunch of people that are like us; we’re all geeks! We all love anime, or animations, or we just like comic books or the movies or whatever. That is what I think everybody just loves and you can feel it in the air as soon as you walk in the door,” Balke said.

In addition to creating animations, Balke is an entrepreneur, voice actor, colorist and producer who created his own animation studio Jeff Balke Studios in 2015.

