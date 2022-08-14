Madison potentially poised to be recipient of Biden’s CHIPS Act

In the CHIPS Act, roughly $10 billion will be dispersed among 20 different regions in the U.S.
In the CHIPS Act, roughly $10 billion will be dispersed among 20 different regions in the U.S.(DC Bureau)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - President Joe Biden said he’s giving the nation a $280 billion boost to make key products right here in the U.S.

Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act into law on Tuesday during a ceremony at the White House.

In the CHIPS Act, roughly $10 billion will be dispersed among 20 different regions in the U.S.

Madison is poised to be one of those 20 regions, according to Madison Chamber of Commerce President Zach Brandon.

“It really could completely change this community. It could put Madison in the same reference point like Austin, Texas and Boston, Massachusetts,” Brandon said.

Brandon said a proposal still has to be put in place to secure a part of the funding.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake water ripples
People stranded on the Wisconsin River
Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
One person dead after multiple agencies respond to crash in Iowa County
HWY 12 CRASH
Pedestrian killed in crash on Beltline near Agricultural Dr.
Dane Co. Henry Vilas Zoo
Retired Dane Co. judge chosen to investigate Henry Vilas Zoo allegations
Fire generic WHNS
Dane County home worth $450,000 likely a total loss after fire

Latest News

People getting seated at the Latino business of excellence awards
Latino Chamber of Commerce celebrates Latino businesses
President Joe Biden said he’s giving the nation a $280 billion boost to make key products right...
Madison potentially poised to be recipient of Biden's CHIPS Act
The Latino Chamber of Commerce celebrated the contributions that Latino business owners are...
Latino Chamber of Commerce celebrates Latino businesses
Madison Police confirmed Saturday afternoon that a man has died from a gunshot wound after a...
Madison Police investigating suspected homicide on Northport Drive