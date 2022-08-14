Madison potentially poised to be recipient of Biden’s CHIPS Act

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - President Joe Biden said he’s giving the nation a $280 billion boost to make key products right here in the U.S.

Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act into law on Tuesday during a ceremony at the White House.

In the CHIPS Act, roughly $10 billion will be dispersed among 20 different regions in the U.S.

Madison is poised to be one of those 20 regions, according to Madison Chamber of Commerce President Zach Brandon.

“It really could completely change this community. It could put Madison in the same reference point like Austin, Texas and Boston, Massachusetts,” Brandon said.

Brandon said a proposal still has to be put in place to secure a part of the funding.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.