More Fall-feeling weather to start the week

Cooler than average temps
Cooler than average temperatures the next few days.
Cooler than average temperatures the next few days.(WMTV)
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Key Takeaways

  • Some patchy Sunday morning fog
  • Cool & cloudy today
  • Temperatures slowly warming this week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A few locations are waking up to foggy conditions this morning, as yesterday’s system has left a little extra moisture in our atmosphere. Once we warm temperatures closer to the 70s that fog should be clearing up, by at least 8-9 AM. As low-pressure continues to shift eastward, a few light showers could pop up on the backside of the system this morning.

Clouds will stick around today, and that will keep temperatures on the cooler side of things. Most of us will warm into the low 70s by the afternoon, with light winds coming out of the northeast.

Click Here for the WMTV Interactive Radar

Skies will be a bit clearer for Monday, but still a mix of clouds and sun across southern Wisconsin, with more patchy fog likely during the morning. Highs will be a bit warmer: in the mid-70s for more of us. Highs will continue to warm through the rest of the week so we’re not jumping into fall quite yet, it’ll still be feeling like late summer by the end of the week.

Rain chances are looking pretty slim this week, with maybe some isolated chances on Friday and Saturday.

Download the First Alert Weather App
Download for iPhone & iPads
Download for Android

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake water ripples
People stranded on the Wisconsin River
Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
One person dead after multiple agencies respond to crash in Iowa County
Fire generic WHNS
Dane County home worth $450,000 likely a total loss after fire
A bus driver shortage led to a principal and athletic director of a Wisconsin high school...
School principal and athletic director step up to drive school buses
Motorcycle Crash
Wisconsin man dies when motorcycle hits bear in Montana

Latest News

A few more showers/storms are possible this evening before low-pressure moves East.
Watching for Sunday Evening Storms; Cloudy & drier by Sunday
Isolated storms and showers today, with temps in the upper 70s.
Dodging a few weekend rain chances
Scattered showers are possible Friday late morning & early afternoon.
Cooler Friday - Rain showers possible; Dodging a few Saturday storms
Friday Extended Forecast
Watching for a few showers Friday