More Fall-feeling weather to start the week

Key Takeaways

Some patchy Sunday morning fog

Cool & cloudy today

Temperatures slowly warming this week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A few locations are waking up to foggy conditions this morning, as yesterday’s system has left a little extra moisture in our atmosphere. Once we warm temperatures closer to the 70s that fog should be clearing up, by at least 8-9 AM. As low-pressure continues to shift eastward, a few light showers could pop up on the backside of the system this morning.

Clouds will stick around today, and that will keep temperatures on the cooler side of things. Most of us will warm into the low 70s by the afternoon, with light winds coming out of the northeast.

Skies will be a bit clearer for Monday, but still a mix of clouds and sun across southern Wisconsin, with more patchy fog likely during the morning. Highs will be a bit warmer: in the mid-70s for more of us. Highs will continue to warm through the rest of the week so we’re not jumping into fall quite yet, it’ll still be feeling like late summer by the end of the week.

Rain chances are looking pretty slim this week, with maybe some isolated chances on Friday and Saturday.

