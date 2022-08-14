Person found dead after Mineral Point apartment fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Iowa County officials said one person was found dead after Mineral Point officials responded to an apartment fire Saturday afternoon.

Mineral Point police officers, Mineral Point fire crews and Mineral Point EMS were dispatched to a structure fire at an apartment building in the 700 block of Fair St. Saturday around 3:30 p.m.

Iowa County officials said the apartment building involved is a single-story building that houses elderly residents.

When fire crews arrived on scene, they found remnants of a fire in one of the apartments. The fire had previously been extinguished by the sprinkler system in the unit, according to Iowa County.

In the same apartment unit, crews found that the occupant of the unit was deceased in their bed.

The building was evacuated, but no other apartments showed signs of fire damage. Some apartments did suffer water damage.

One resident of the apartment complex was displaced for at least one night, officials said.

The fire is still under investigation. The identity of the deceased person will not be released until family has been notified.

The Dodgeville Fire Department, Iowa County Emergency Management and the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the fire.

