Police: 2 brothers dead after driver crashes into NC Hardee’s

The crash is under investigation.
The crash is under investigation.
By WITN staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WILSON, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - Police say two brothers are dead after a vehicle drove into a Hardee’s in Wilson, North Carolina.

The Wilson Police Department says 78-year-old Jesse Lawrence, of Wilson, has been identified as the driver.

Police say Lawrence drove into the Hardee’s on Forest Hills Road Sunday morning around 9:47 and hit two victims. They have been identified as brothers Christopher Ruffin, 58, and Clay Ruffin, 62, both of Wilson.

WITN is told that Christopher Ruffin was pronounced dead at the scene, and Clay Ruffin was taken to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville, where he later died.

Police say Lawrence was taken to Wilson Medical Center, where he was treated and released. There is no information on charges or what led to the crash, although police do not believe it to be medical- or impairment-related.

The crash is still being investigated and anyone with information is asked to call police at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.

