Pujols homers twice to help Cardinals knock off Brewers 6-3

St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols celebrates after hitting a three-run home run during the...
St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols celebrates after hitting a three-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols homered twice and Miles Mikolas tossed eight effective innings, helping the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-3. Dylan Carlson and Tyler O’Neill also connected for St. Louis, which pushed its NL Central lead over second-place Milwaukee to 1 1/2 games. Carlson broke a 2-all tie with his eighth homer of the season, a drive to left against Taylor Rogers in the eighth. Hunter Renfroe and Rowdy Tellez homered for Milwaukee, which beat St. Louis 3-2 in 10 innings on Saturday night.

