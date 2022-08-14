On the Road with Doogs and Friends at the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As part of our “On the Road with Doogs and Friends” summer series, Meteorologist Brian Doogs traveled all the way to Dubuque, Iowa to check out the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium.

After crossing the Mississippi River, Doogs got to check out a large, main attraction at the museum: a paddle wheel.

National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium President and CEO Kurt Strand said you can see the paddle wheel from the surrounding highways, the river and even from Wisconsin.

Strand said the National Museum’s paddle wheel dates back to the 1930s.

“It was so large they had to take the paddle wheel off the boat to get it into the Port of Dubuque, so we decided that we’ll put it right out in front of our building,” Strand said.

The paddle wheel weighs about 32 tons, and it runs every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., except during snowy days during the winter.

The paddle wheel is just one attraction on the 14-acre campus of the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium. The museum focuses on STEM education, conservation and history, according to Strand.

“We’re so unique that we’re one of 13 aquariums and zoos in the country that have accreditation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and the Alliance of Museums,” Strand said.

Strand said the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium is the largest museum in the country, with 250 species of animals, 2,000 different animals, a 14-acre campus and 200,000 visitors every year.

During the month of August, teachers and school administrators can get into the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium for free with a school ID.

The museum is open 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. daily, and tickets are $20.95 for adults and $15.95 for kids 3-17 years old.

