Ron Johnson opens Republican headquarters and campaigns southern Wisconsin

During his speech, Senator Ron Johnson said it's up to the people in the room to reach out and get others to vote for him.
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - Sen. Ron Johnson opened a campaign office and spoke with voters on Saturday.

About 95 people joined the incumbent Republican U.S. senator to open up a new headquarters office space for Rock County Republicans.

When asked if he considers himself a career politician, Sen. Johnson said he doesn’t, despite starting his political career in 2011.

Sen. Johnson said his previous life outside of politics, family and 30 years of work in the manufacturing industry separate him from career politicians.

”They hate me in Washington because I’m exposing corruption,” Sen. Johnson said. “It’s one of the reasons they’re trying to take me out.”

Sen. Johnson believes he should win a third term and represent Wisconsin because he understands how to create bi-partisan bills that eventually turn into laws.

”I didn’t argue with people I just tried to find areas of agreement and that’s how you approach it rather than saying we have to compromise,” Sen. Johnsons said. “No! We’ve got to find areas of agreement. We all share the same goal. We all want a safe, prosperous America, Beloit, Wisconsin.”

His Democratic challenger, Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes was also campaigning on Saturday.

According to Lt. Gov. Barnes’ Twitter, he said he was meeting with voters in Verona and Waukesha.

“We come from all different experiences and walks of life,” Barnes said. “But we have so much more in common with each other than we do with an out of touch, multimillionaire politician like Ron Johnson.”

