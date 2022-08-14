UWPD investigates gunfire report at Picnic Point

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin Police Department continues to investigate a report gunfire Sunday that prompted them to ask people to avoid the area for about an hour.

Few details about the incident have been released at this time. UWPD tweeted its first alert shortly after 7 a.m., asking people near Picnic Point to take shelter and secure their doors and everyone else to avoid the popular recreational area. That tweet was followed up about 15 minutes later by a second one, repeating that people should stay away from Picnic Point.

Shortly before 8 a.m., UWPD tweeted an update, lifting the warning and assuring the community that officers have found no threat to the campus. The update said it was safe to resume normal activity.

Authorities have not indicated if they confirmed if there was gunfire or if any victims were located.

