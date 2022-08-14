Wainwright goes 9 for Cards, but Brewers win it in 10th, 3-2

By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Hunter Renfroe tripled home the go-ahead run in the 10th inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals wasted a magnificent start by Adam Wainwright, falling 3-2 to the Milwaukee Brewers. Milwaukee moved within a half-game of NL Central-leading St. Louis, ending the Cardinals’ nine-game home winning streak. Wainwright took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and ended up finishing nine, allowing one run on three hits with eight strikeouts in his 109-pitch outing. Corbin Burnes was nearly as good for the Brewers, allowing one run on four hits in seven innings. Devin Williams retired the side in order in the ninth for the win.

